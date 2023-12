Metaphor

I could not tell if I really saw you

-you where dressed in such a comfortable suit.

The yellow tie did you even

You were dressed as words of a poem

I pass by you like like I did not know you;

I heard you speak and I saw you wave

I got home and started pounding computer keys

As though I were a carpenter

There laid me I Jesus in his lap

And I gave the tears to my eyes

A sullen mistake

We cry of many things.