Poem – Mid-Life (By David Russell)

Mid-Life

 

So much happened;

So much didn’t –

So nice to remember;

So painful to recall

 

Now nothing is all,

The power to recall

Is an anaesthetic –

Past strength

Is pathetic.

 

In the middle,

What’s kept still here

What was and is gone,

What never was –

All levelled.

 

All comes to ground, abrades,

That’s nice and clear,

For retroaction blends fact

With pretence,

Solid in sense – incense.

 

Old channels must live anew.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

