Poem – Mid-Life (By David Russell)
Mid-Life
So much happened;
So much didn’t –
So nice to remember;
So painful to recall
Now nothing is all,
The power to recall
Is an anaesthetic –
Past strength
Is pathetic.
In the middle,
What’s kept still here
What was and is gone,
What never was –
All levelled.
All comes to ground, abrades,
That’s nice and clear,
For retroaction blends fact
With pretence,
Solid in sense – incense.
Old channels must live anew.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
