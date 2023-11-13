Poem – Mid-Life (By David Russell)

Mid-Life

So much happened;

So much didn’t –

So nice to remember;

So painful to recall

Now nothing is all,

The power to recall

Is an anaesthetic –

Past strength

Is pathetic.

In the middle,

What’s kept still here

What was and is gone,

What never was –

All levelled.

All comes to ground, abrades,

That’s nice and clear,

For retroaction blends fact

With pretence,

Solid in sense – incense.

Old channels must live anew.