Poem – MONUMENTS (By Herb Siegel)

MONUMENTS – By Herb Siegel



Generals sit erect while

marble horses

rear high, fallen comrades

lie etched beneath.

Presidents in chiseled

rocks, bodiless

soldiers entombed wrapped

daily in a wreath.



Obelisks’ soar marking

feats of heroism,

granite arches harbor

battles won and lost.



Gravestones hiding dead

from vandalism

iconic landmarks stand in

sun and frost.



Yet end comes to stone and

the names thereon

as mountains wear, glaciers

melt, and trees die



mocking man’s monolith

phenomenon

made to defy mortality gone

awry.



Barbarism cut into

weathered rocks

the refuge of a sword but not

a cynic,



cloaked in swarming

pigeons that come in flocks

these edifices are but

metaphoric.



Wars don’t decide who is

right, only who is left.