Poem – My God (By Milenko Zupanovic)
My God
Author: Milenko Županović
King wanted
to build a
hill in this place
works are going
very slowly
his insane ideas
workers have died
in this place
when King was
already old,
ordered the
construction stops
the sun is shining
on a rocks
Along the valleye
choed my God, my God
At that moment,
everyone knelt
and began to cry,
except the king,
who all watched silently
It seemed
the sun is crying
He had something
to tell me,
to convey
a secret message
The sun is shining
on my face
and I sank
into eternity
My God, my God ….
Author Bio: Milenko Zupanovic
Milenko Zupanovic was born in 1978 in Kotor (Montenegro). By profession he is a graduate marine engineer, but in his free time, he writes poetry and short stories. His stories and poems have been published by many magazines, blogs and websites, mostly in the Europe, U.S. and in Latin America.
In 2010 he wrote and published his first book, a collection of stories, and he also written and published few collections of poems (ebooks). In 2015 he wrote and published his second book , a collection of stories and poetry. In 2016 he wrote his third book , a collection of poetry (published in USA, project ''Poems for all'') Milenko is an ethnic Croat and lives in the town of Kotor (Montenegro) with his wife and 3 sons.
Email: milenkozup@t-com.me