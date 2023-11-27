Poem – My Heart In A Cave (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

My Heart In A Cave

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

A long time ago,

I had a dream

that I hid my heart

deep inside a cave.

Why I did this?

I don’t know,

but now I was stumbling through the darkness,

struggling to hear its beat.

Its rhythm had thundered across the stone walls once.

It thunders no more,

and as I fall forward

and cut my skin apart

do I realize

how cold I’ve grown,

how empty I’ve become.

Do I care, if I left my heart here?

I didn’t need it.

They tore it apart,

so I buried it far away

from the cruel hands of this world.

But I needed it.

I needed to feel something,

at least one more time,

but what if in its place,

I find nothing but stone?

I fear this darkness to become me,

but no, I won’t end up like this,

another shell scattered along stone,

and despite my fear, my panic,

I hear something.

Somewhere deep inside,

my heart still waits for me.

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.