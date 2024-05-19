Poem – MY WORDS (By Elaine Nadal)

MY WORDS – By Elaine Nadal

Inadequate fragments

embedded with

Ay, No puede ser, Sí se puede, Pura vida

lacking punctuation

misunderstood

tirelessly running on and on

syncopating along the way

Lo tengo to’ pensao

Pues a veces

sometimes spontaneous

problem-solving

compassionate

“Bendito, don’t you worry cariño.”

creative

making my own spice

an unconventional lexicon

embedded with made-up words

feel free to stick in a

, : ( )

if you’d like,

but I’ll shift it, dice it, mix it with spices

some sazón de achote, adobo, and cilantro

feel it on your tongue

doesn’t matter if you like it

I do all the grindin’

criticism crushin’

barrier mashin’

creating new puree

I have the pilón,

and you can’t borrow it or take it away

because only I can understand it.



Author Bio: Elaine Nadal



Being a Latina is fire and wind,

a hummingbird in the skies

flying backwards and upside down.

It’s a hot lava stone pressed upon one’s back,

containing words carved by tongue.

A teaching, a story, a song–

improvised and from memory,

taken from ruins to create new horizons.

(Excerpt from Elaine Nadal’s poem “Pride”)