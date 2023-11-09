Poem – Nocturne (By David Russell)

Nocturne

Small specks at night

Made light of all our thoughts

Which grew, in wonder,

And burned the flesh that knew them

And found the first thoughts,

the controlled desires,

the boxed fires

the thrusting shields.

And spoke behind the pauses,

And thought between the brain-tissues,

And swarmed through infinite cells,

And crowded out the millions

And burned away the flames,

And drowned all the waters

And went, coming.

Spilling thus,

By virtue of some astral jolt,

Bloated mind came into its own;

An independent mobile jelly,

Swirling round the bone it once nurtured.

Bloated ether wrapped round it,

Containing all its speeds,

Throwing a grain of gravity at will

Into its midst;

Throwing a rain of gravity, making

Pockmarks withal.

Were all metal beauties merely canisters?

All star-elves mere hybrids of our hopes

To make the end exciting?