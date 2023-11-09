Poem – Nocturne (By David Russell)
Nocturne
Small specks at night
Made light of all our thoughts
Which grew, in wonder,
And burned the flesh that knew them
And found the first thoughts,
the controlled desires,
the boxed fires
the thrusting shields.
And spoke behind the pauses,
And thought between the brain-tissues,
And swarmed through infinite cells,
And crowded out the millions
And burned away the flames,
And drowned all the waters
And went, coming.
Spilling thus,
By virtue of some astral jolt,
Bloated mind came into its own;
An independent mobile jelly,
Swirling round the bone it once nurtured.
Bloated ether wrapped round it,
Containing all its speeds,
Throwing a grain of gravity at will
Into its midst;
Throwing a rain of gravity, making
Pockmarks withal.
Were all metal beauties merely canisters?
All star-elves mere hybrids of our hopes
To make the end exciting?
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
