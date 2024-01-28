Poem – Off The Wheel (By DC Diamondopolous)
Off The Wheel
I rallied
under the wheel
the last
the very last
I knew my breath
wasn’t for living
not here
where thoughts pave the streets
and words ricochet
nothing ever leaves us
it can
if we want
to be more of ourselves
and less of others
to worship love
and what’s behind it
I place on the altar of my mind
the highest thought
keep it there
let it prosper
until illumination fills earth’s vision
when dancing
is more fun than war
where bliss is the norm
truth reaches deep up up and out
until the thing that is in us
through us and loves us
we leave behind our bodies
spiral and yearn
until we do it all over
again
or
leap
into the known
I want to take you with me
always
the journey so much sweeter
the fun of two
let’s sail along the flow
the crest was made for us
let’s yes this thing called life
care not
who tells us no
Author Bio: DC Diamondopolous
DC Diamondopolous is an award-winning short story and flash fiction writer with over 150 stories published internationally in print and online magazines, literary journals, and anthologies. DC's stories have appeared in: So It Goes: The Literary Journal of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, Lunch Ticket, Raven Chronicles, Silver Pen, Scarlet Leaf Review, and many others. DC was nominated for Best of the Net Anthology. She lives with her wife and animals on the beautiful California central coast. dcdiamondopolous.com