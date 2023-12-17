Poem – On Love (By Naushena)

On Love

I thought today what love is

And now you read all this.

Love inhabits the hearts of people

Give and take is the only principle.

Love is ignoring the qualities one lacks

And appreciating the virtues one has.

Love is giving each other surprises

No matter what are the sizes.

Love is listening to music in car

Enjoying together in every hour.

Love is remembering each other’s dates

And understanding sufficiently your mates.

Love is cooking dishes he likes the most

Fish, chicken, rice or roast.

Love is presenting flowers to her

Getting closer in every December.

Love is recalling his gestures of affection

And acknowledging he gives you attention.

Love is taking her to her favorite place

Rain or shine, whatever is the case.

Care, endurance and compromise are all the emotions

That floats in the love oceans.

So love you her and love you him

Lest love light gets quite dim.

***

NaushenaBio: Poetry writing is Naushena’s passion through which she expresses her feelings and emotions. She also writes essays sporadically and her work covers a wide range of topics from the themes of society in general to human experiences. She has been published in Five Poetry, The Black Lion Journal, Scarlet Leaf Review 8- West Press, Mad Swirl, Boston Literary Magazine, Mamalode, Mothers Always Write, EXPOUND , Digging Through the Fat and Lummox Journal.