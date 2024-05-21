Poem – ONE MORE DAY (By Roger Singer)
ONE MORE DAY – By Roger Singer
The moons circled my dark night room,
slipping in silent celestial paths until
morning forces my separation from sleep.
I cast off arms of blankets and wrappings
as slivers of morning cross sharply over me.
Cool air drifts over my windows ledge,
satisfying my room with aroma, stirring the grasp
I have yet hooked of this day; a wanderer without a path.
Ocean waves break into parts of blue-green crystals,
shattering and then reforming, pulling back,
building within as the next body of surging ancient waters
slide with ease, like breathing…..perfect.