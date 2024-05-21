Poem – ONE MORE DAY (By Roger Singer)

ONE MORE DAY – By Roger Singer

The moons circled my dark night room,

slipping in silent celestial paths until

morning forces my separation from sleep.

I cast off arms of blankets and wrappings

as slivers of morning cross sharply over me.

Cool air drifts over my windows ledge,

satisfying my room with aroma, stirring the grasp

I have yet hooked of this day; a wanderer without a path.

Ocean waves break into parts of blue-green crystals,

shattering and then reforming, pulling back,

building within as the next body of surging ancient waters

slide with ease, like breathing…..perfect.