Poem – OPHELIA’S BLUES (By John Biscello)

Ophelia’s Blues (By John Biscello)

her sad sea-green dress,

an epitaph, rippling quietly,

as if in a dream.

the small history

of a fresh wraith,

white fingers forever

separating the bones

from the silt.

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.