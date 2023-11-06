Poem – Out of Tears (By Ndifreke George)
OUT OF TEARS
In a world of deaf people
No one hears her cry
Or even her scream for attention
The abandoned beautiful girl
In the paradise of carnivorous men
Ravaged for times she has lost count
And her sweet mother is unaware
That her only teenager is not just a woman
But has been used to menopause
In a world of busy people
No one takes a minute to notice
That her beauty has faded to dust
In a world of blind people
No one sees her mountainous pain
Etched bold on her face
Just after another bloody experience
She will soon become a young mother
To a child she will forever hate
Who will call her step father, Daddy
Mum is so madly in love with the dog
And is sure to tray the blame on her
In a world of billion people
She is so lost in the crowd
And is on her own all by herself
Author Bio:
Ndifreke George is an emerging writer. First published at nineteen, he is a graduate of Geophysics from Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, Nigeria. His creative talent has shot him into writing of poems, songs and so on. He has done a great deal including grooming students to write a book, and is aiming to do more.