Poem – Overpass (By Allison Grayhurst)

Overpass

In the gravel hole

slumbering in cold fatigue

open and open is tomorrow

never arriving. But pale and pasty

sickness in my mirror is all I see

when I look at my changing body, changing

again to form a great wonder.

Weak as a broken limb, my mind

is empty of inspiration and I am drifting with this seed

from day to day waiting for the sting to pass

and leave only a larger belly and joy

of what (in time)

will be.



Author Bio: Allison Grayhurst











Allison Grayhurst is a member of the League of Canadian Poets. Three times nominated for Sundress Publications “Best of the Net” 2015, she has over 950 poems published in over 400 international journals. She has sixteen published books of poetry, seven collections and nine chapbooks. She lives in Toronto with her family. She is a vegan. She also sculpts, working with clay; www.allisongrayhurst.com



