Poem – Oxymoronic Blues (By Mankh)

Oxymoronic Blues – By Mankh

corporations legally persons while persons treated as illegals,

Facebook and faceless corporations,

home alone on social media,

consumer confidence,

industrial park,

professional sports a game,

state-of-the-Art,

free press,

politically correct,

“…deriving their Powers from the Consent of the Governed”,

peacekeeper missile,

friendly fire,

holy war,

pre-emptive self-defense,

virtual reality,

false profits predicting a future based on quarterly earnings,

false profits based on off-shoring, loopholes, cooked books,

false profits doling out minimum wage hikes

sure, it helps, but

you want fries with that bone?

Mankh (Walter E. Harris III) is an essayist and resident poet on Axis of Logic. In addition to his work as a writer, he is a small press publisher and Turtle Islander. His newest haiku chapbook is “so many people go hungry.” He also hosts an audio show “Between the Lines: listening to literature online.” You can contact him via his literary website.

