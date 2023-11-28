Poem – Panic (By David Russell)

Panic

A search for some trivial object in the midst of disordered furniture

Seized upon just at that moment, giving birth to consternation

Repulsion from travelling delayed by this selection;

Travelling light, splitting energy-wholes into petty onenesses –

At one with invisibility

Use the fuel of panic to build up heat in an overcrowded room

Breath abused and expanded, perspiration in anti-breath

And anti-river in one – sandwiched quite in decorum.

Go all around; you are a magnet;

The things you seek are tiny, chipped filings,

Very little in themselves.

Seize one, divide the individual for what it is,

Then take it back –

Contrived again in the room so choc-a-bloc