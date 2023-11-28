Poem – Panic (By David Russell)
Panic
A search for some trivial object in the midst of disordered furniture
Seized upon just at that moment, giving birth to consternation
Repulsion from travelling delayed by this selection;
Travelling light, splitting energy-wholes into petty onenesses –
At one with invisibility
Use the fuel of panic to build up heat in an overcrowded room
Breath abused and expanded, perspiration in anti-breath
And anti-river in one – sandwiched quite in decorum.
Go all around; you are a magnet;
The things you seek are tiny, chipped filings,
Very little in themselves.
Seize one, divide the individual for what it is,
Then take it back –
Contrived again in the room so choc-a-bloc
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.
Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.