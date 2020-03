PAPERS FLUTTER

Papers flutter

Pears fall

And fall

All Fall

In orchards

Of near-death

Where you

Reside

Hiding behind

Trees and

Piles of over-

Ripe fruit

Waiting for

Snow blankets

Waiting for

No sun

I feel you

Your presence

Your feet like

Quicksand

And eyes bigger

Than the bang

That birthed

The sun

John TustinJohn Tustin is currently suffering in exile on the island of Elba but hopes to return to you soon. fritzware.com/johntustinpoetry contains links to his published works.