Poem – PAPERS FLUTTER (By John Tustin)
PAPERS FLUTTER
Papers flutter
Pears fall
And fall
All Fall
In orchards
Of near-death
Where you
Reside
Hiding behind
Trees and
Piles of over-
Ripe fruit
Waiting for
Snow blankets
Waiting for
No sun
I feel you
Your presence
Your feet like
Quicksand
And eyes bigger
Than the bang
That birthed
The sun
Author Bio: John Tustin
John Tustin is currently suffering in exile on the island of Elba but hopes to return to you soon. fritzware.com/johntustinpoetry contains links to his published works.
You must log in to post a comment.