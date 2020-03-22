Print

Poem – PAPERS FLUTTER (By John Tustin)

PAPERS FLUTTER

 

Papers flutter

Pears fall

And fall

All Fall

 

In orchards

Of near-death

Where you

Reside

 

Hiding behind

Trees and

Piles of over-

Ripe fruit

 

Waiting for

Snow blankets

Waiting for

No sun

 

I feel you

Your presence

Your feet like

Quicksand

 

And eyes bigger

Than the bang

That birthed

The sun

 


Author Bio: John Tustin



John Tustin is currently suffering in exile on the island of Elba but hopes to return to you soon. fritzware.com/johntustinpoetry contains links to his published works.







