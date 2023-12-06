Poem – Power Kernels (By David Russell)

5/5 - (1 vote)

Power Kernels

Break down the elements, split them

To non-existence;

Then shatter all solidity’s illusions,

Free impulses

Beyond the viscous mind, still feeling hard

By vanity’s gas upholstered.

And then, for happiness’s definition,

Shut the door;

Relax, and don’t be squeamish;

For every grit of teeth, a pull of trigger,

A sear, a cloud . . .

Then, if the bacillus, the charge

Breaks through even your filter-screen,

Thin paper barrier that defines

Your victims and yourselves . . .

And you, amoebae, become specimens

Now that your brainchild ogres

Have outstepped the frames of will;

Oh super-brains! Limp, flapping squids;

Now that you’ve burst your cranial canisters,

Now that you’ve blundered on the combination

To open up the vault

Wherein you case your muffled

Conscience-bleats

to soothing, doped oblivion;

Did you first conquer all remorse, all fear,

Destroy all that might have the power to save?

And will you now be laid low, by yourselves,

Even denied all retribution’s flames,

All instantaneous dignity?

Oh ones still solid, cynicism’s crust

Thickens and stifles, yet absorbs,

Driving life’s final spark to desperation;

No scope to flash

Without full-voiding all outside itself.

Oh loosen now your halters,

Clean growth, no fission-cancers,

Live now; be novae