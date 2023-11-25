Poem – Prevent The Fallen Hero (By Amy Hrynchuk)

Prevent The Fallen Hero

(to those who risk their lives daily for us)

Everyday as they get ready for work,

they push aside the possibility that they may not make it home.

Everyday as they walk out that door,

they try to reassure their family that they will be coming home.

When they put on that vest,

they pray that it will serve its purpose if it is needed.

When they put on that belt,

they pray that nothing on it will fail upon use.

When they pull up to a house or building,

they pray that everything will be routine. No surprises.

When they pull over that vehicle on the road,

they pray that everything will be routine. No surprises.

Cowardliness results in surprises.

Surprises cause injuries.

Ignorance and fear results in surprises.

Surprises take lives.

Everyday as they get ready for work,

they push aside the possibility that they may not make it home.

Everyday as they walk out that door,

they try to reassure their family that they will be coming home.

When they put on that vest,

pray that it will not have to be put to use.

When they put on that belt,

pray that they don’t need to use anything on it.

Honesty and integrity prevents surprises.

Surprises can cause injuries.

Honour and respect prevents surprises.

Surprises can take lives.