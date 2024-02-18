Poem – Redemption Afar (By Wafula p’Khisa)

Those who sent their men to war

Still wait, forever wait

Their return at full moon.

Those whose men returned long ago

Still wait, forever wait

To be issued their fortune.

We hoped amidst the struggle

Our blood shall dry not, but sprout

Into long-bearing palm trees of joy

As we wrestled with nightmares of time

We remained awake to see dreams;

We marched to death with pride!

A messiah arose from shadows then

Throned at twilight,

And immediately fell asleep;

Our songs of glory waned

As the skies vomited rains on us.

We think in Canaan we’ve arrived

Every time we throne a king

Only to realize we’re still on thresholds of Egypt:

Fortune comes not with ease

You must open your thighs, know people or fill one’s stomach

To taste the kingdom of your dream

Fortune comes not with ease…

Our stars are shattered

In darkness we wander thus, condemned

Waiting, forever waiting

The beautiful ones to come forth

Upon the kingdom promised.

Our shepherds in cathedrals

The few chosen to look after us

Too can’t stand hunger and thirst–

They scramble for sheep,

To us sell salvation expensively;

And eat us with relish–

Robbery without violence!



Bio:

Wafula p’Khisa is a Kenyan poet, essayist, critic, writer and teacher. He studied Education, English and Literature at Moi University. His works have appeared on The Seattle Star and The Legendary Magazine.