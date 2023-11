RELEASE – By Roger Singer

Strong pulses water my eyes

as I fail under collapse of trying

to control, to stand or sit.

My feet, weak, pull at my legs,

like gravity forcing the moon to fall.

The grief backed up my breaths,

choking the air within me

like cold thick soup.

I gasped to free my thoughts

from the pull away of life.

Each day until I awake, dry eyed,

free of nights demons

when I finally embrace the day

and every day thereafter.