Poem – Resisting Arrest (By Alex Andy Phuong)

5/5 - (1 vote)

Resisting Arrest

Uniting uniformed unity

You and I defy the sky

Team work and collaboration

Up to personal discretion

Civil Rights

Civility

Minorities against majorities

Stick to the status quo

But should we…?

Really?

Defy thy stars

And seek new avenues

Harness the power of creativity

And merge sense with sensibility

“Utopia” was conceived by Thomas More

But all must still must strive for more

For he was A Man for All Seasons

Arrests might be criminal

But people cannot be subliminal

If they want to break free

Listen to words of wisdom from me

“Know thyself, be thyself, harmoniously”



Author Bio: Alex Andy Phuong







Alex Andy Phuong graduated from California State University-Los Angeles with his Bachelor of Arts in English in 2015 and was an editor for Statement Magazine. He currently writes articles and film reviews online. His writing has appeared in The Bookends Review, Society of Classical Poets, and Wilderness House Literary Review #12/4.















Alex Andy PhuongAlex Andy Phuong graduated from California State University-Los Angeles with his Bachelor of Arts in English in 2015 and was an editor for Statement Magazine. He currently writes articles and film reviews online. His writing has appeared in The Bookends Review, Society of Classical Poets, and Wilderness House Literary Review #12/4.