Poem – Resisting Arrest (By Alex Andy Phuong)
Resisting Arrest
Uniting uniformed unity
You and I defy the sky
Team work and collaboration
Up to personal discretion
Civil Rights
Civility
Minorities against majorities
Stick to the status quo
But should we…?
Really?
Defy thy stars
And seek new avenues
Harness the power of creativity
And merge sense with sensibility
“Utopia” was conceived by Thomas More
But all must still must strive for more
For he was A Man for All Seasons
Arrests might be criminal
But people cannot be subliminal
If they want to break free
Listen to words of wisdom from me
“Know thyself, be thyself, harmoniously”
Author Bio: Alex Andy Phuong
Alex Andy Phuong graduated from California State University-Los Angeles with his Bachelor of Arts in English in 2015 and was an editor for Statement Magazine. He currently writes articles and film reviews online. His writing has appeared in The Bookends Review, Society of Classical Poets, and Wilderness House Literary Review #12/4.