Poem – Respitoration (By David Russell)

Respitoration

Can there still be irrigation

Now the stem’s closed, dry?

Can there still be imagination –

When the bottom’s gone awry –

When everyone can see

Through every ancient icon?

In spite of everything, maybe –

When light floods all opacity,

As every block of granite,

Basalt, obsidian

Melts into a stained-glass window;

When experience

Submits to colour separation,

Sparks my feed –

A phoenix out of limp exhaustion.

When water fails,

Let there be light.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance.