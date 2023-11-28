Poem – Respitoration (By David Russell)
Respitoration
Can there still be irrigation
Now the stem’s closed, dry?
Can there still be imagination –
When the bottom’s gone awry –
When everyone can see
Through every ancient icon?
In spite of everything, maybe –
When light floods all opacity,
As every block of granite,
Basalt, obsidian
Melts into a stained-glass window;
When experience
Submits to colour separation,
Sparks my feed –
A phoenix out of limp exhaustion.
When water fails,
Let there be light.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
