Poem – Respitoration (By David Russell)

Respitoration

Can there still be irrigation

Now the stem’s closed, dry?

Can there still be imagination –

When the bottom’s gone awry –

When everyone can see

Through every ancient icon?

In spite of everything, maybe –

When light floods all opacity,

As every block of granite,

Basalt, obsidian

Melts into a stained-glass window;

When experience

Submits to colour separation,

Sparks my feed –

A phoenix out of limp exhaustion.

When water fails,

Let there be light.