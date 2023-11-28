Print

Poem – Respitoration (By David Russell)

Respitoration

 

Can there still be irrigation

Now the stem’s closed, dry?

Can there still be imagination –

When the bottom’s gone awry –

When everyone can see

Through every ancient icon?

 

In spite of everything, maybe –

When light floods all opacity,

 

As every block of granite,

Basalt, obsidian

Melts into a stained-glass window;

 

When experience

Submits to colour separation,

Sparks my feed –

A phoenix out of limp exhaustion.

 

When water fails,

Let there be light.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

