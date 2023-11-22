Poem – Rocky the Raccoon (By Danny P. Barbare)

Rocky the Raccoon

On a cold winter night

the raccoon eats pecans

under the tree.

It keeps its distance or

rather I keep mine.

I can hear its sharp

teeth grinding on the

paper shell.

Wild!

It stops.

So I pick one up off

the driveway and

toss it its way

to show the world can

be kind

even to a raccoon

eating our delicious

pecans. Eat up! Eat up!

I say!

You need a belly full

before it snows.

Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.