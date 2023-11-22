Poem – Rocky the Raccoon (By Danny P. Barbare)
Rocky the Raccoon
On a cold winter night
the raccoon eats pecans
under the tree.
It keeps its distance or
rather I keep mine.
I can hear its sharp
teeth grinding on the
paper shell.
Wild!
It stops.
So I pick one up off
the driveway and
toss it its way
to show the world can
be kind
even to a raccoon
eating our delicious
pecans. Eat up! Eat up!
I say!
You need a belly full
before it snows.
Author Bio:
Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.