Same Preparation

Lord feels like I am caught in a trap

Just there for somebody to see

Lusting I know is wrong

I do not want somebody to see

All I see in them

Your great sons and great daughters

I seek the same God as they do

Forgive me that I touch not

Those things

Ungiven to me yet

Far off or never, yet I see

The light that leads me on

From the dark of the days before

I met Jesus for myself

We walked alone, with enemies

All around us

I do not care about what people say about

Me. One thing is enough like I had been

Wasted away in the past thirty five years or so

What love done, the devil tried to destroy it

Great is Jesus holding every hand,

He keeps on telling us wise things

Forgive me for turning on you

Trying to find my own way out

Soar like the wings of a eagle in the

Clouds without a worry to say,

Often when the clouds turn gray

They might say they have no life

For night embling on boards that

The Savior lay on his body so bruise and bloody

The temple tore and until the sun shone

Yes, yes, now I know that this is Gods son

Walking in the same rain and showers

The flowers and make them grow,

Still and shallow as welled in tears

Grows grass I closed my eyes and on the awe

Of this all, the cankling roots where a allusion

Somehow someone swearing

Bade had their efforts and ways sittiing upon

Alternative sighing and looking in the

Forbidden hidden in darkness somehow they

Alloited to grow devices

Instead of come to know love

The free gift inspiring

That was given from God’s heart.