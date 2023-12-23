Poem – SANDHOUSE (By Elaine Nadal)

SANDHOUSE – By Elaine Nadal



When her house was still standing,

it sufficed as a place to bathe, eat, and sleep–

a space for the familiar

formed by strangers

with the same blood

drops sprinkled on the dirt,

conspicuously evoking words

that have been written on the stone walls of a cave–

crushed, combined with sand

to create a structure that would topple over time.

Observing what’s left,

she hears the malediction within the breeze:

a new dwelling must be built

with her own hands,

using only the spoils.