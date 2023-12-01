Print

Poem – Scarred (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

 

Blood and Tears.

War and Hate.

Death and Destruction.

Hell and Fate.

 

I am dead

because I’m not you.

What you said?

Hate is not true.

 

Why cleanse me?

Are you blind?

We are brothers.

Open your mind.

 

Why ignore that?

It’s a fact.

We’re both human,

so don’t attack.

 

I pity you

with your dead.

A dark hating heart.

Bullets in your head.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






