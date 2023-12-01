Poem – Scarred (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Blood and Tears.
War and Hate.
Death and Destruction.
Hell and Fate.
I am dead
because I’m not you.
What you said?
Hate is not true.
Why cleanse me?
Are you blind?
We are brothers.
Open your mind.
Why ignore that?
It’s a fact.
We’re both human,
so don’t attack.
I pity you
with your dead.
A dark hating heart.
Bullets in your head.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.