Print

Poem – Scorpion (By David Russell)

Scorpion

I touched a scorpion; it struck.

It was my fault; I had been warned –

But for one split second

Its beauty-fascination wrenched me

From reason’s ice.

 

I don’t think anyone could find a scorpion ugly,

They shine too.

 

Writhing and smarting from the sting

I lashed out, struck on something soft

I could not see.

 

Again pure venom’s shudder,

Then eagles, condors

Circled, launched and swooped.

 

Did they fly in my slipstream, I in theirs?

Through what was what transcended?

 

Who had been the real scorpion?

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

tagged with , ,