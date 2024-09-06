Poem – Scorpion (By David Russell)
Scorpion
I touched a scorpion; it struck.
It was my fault; I had been warned –
But for one split second
Its beauty-fascination wrenched me
From reason’s ice.
I don’t think anyone could find a scorpion ugly,
They shine too.
Writhing and smarting from the sting
I lashed out, struck on something soft
I could not see.
Again pure venom’s shudder,
Then eagles, condors
Circled, launched and swooped.
Did they fly in my slipstream, I in theirs?
Through what was what transcended?
Who had been the real scorpion?
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
