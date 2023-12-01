Poem – Siblings (By Allison Grayhurst)
Siblings
Her laughter breaks your fold,
wedding you to your primal joy.
Your extremes keep tune with her emotions,
setting them close to yours and your
canvas of sharp colours.
She has no veil. You have no hidden chamber,
just the charm of your sleepers
and your dimpled cheeks.
She loves you like kin should,
dancing for your comfort and crazed
intensity. She makes you
happy, her soft voice connected
to you like a necessary limb.
She is just a small child, and you, have not
even arrived that far, yet already
your steps are locked – each one’s light clearly
helping illuminate the other’s.
Author Bio: Allison Grayhurst
Allison Grayhurst is a member of the League of Canadian Poets. Three times nominated for Sundress Publications “Best of the Net” 2015, she has over 950 poems published in over 400 international journals. She has sixteen published books of poetry, seven collections and nine chapbooks. She lives in Toronto with her family. She is a vegan. She also sculpts, working with clay; www.allisongrayhurst.com
