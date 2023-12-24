Poem – SILENT WINTER (By Robert Trabold)
SILENT WINTER (By Robert Trabold)
Bitter cold – wind
touch the bones.
Snow coming – came
same weather – no change.
I have to stay home
not many activities
outside – meetings
cancelled too cold.
Change for me – have
time on my hands.
I am always busy
many things to do.
Quiet descends on me
vacant time. What
should I do? What can
I do?
Look at pictures of
beautiful art – gives
me joy to see such
loveliness. My heart lifted.
Silence touches me
Someone enters
Divine – the Beloved
space made for Him.
I am now in
another way of living
time – silence on
my hands – mystery.
I have to take advantage
of this moment – silence
emptiness. Life is
not summed up in endless
running around.
Let me go deeper
see different things.
I hear silent knock
at the door – let me
open – savor it.