Poem – Site (By Austin Alexis)
A pile of leaves,
a hissing clump of dark greens
and crisp browns,
sliding along a sidewalk,
swirling in a wind gust,
propelled
in a circular momentum,
created for three seconds
a glimpse into existence
at its most fundamental,
its most naked,
its core.
Author Bio:
Austin Alexis has published in The Ledge: Poetry and Fiction, Paterson Literary Review, Poetry Pacific (Canada) and elsewhere. His Privacy Issues (Broadside-Lotus Press, Wayne State University Press distribution )received the Madgett Poetry Award.