Poem – Site (By Austin Alexis)

 

A pile of leaves,

a hissing clump of dark greens

and crisp browns,

sliding along a sidewalk,

swirling in a wind gust,

propelled

in a circular momentum,

created for three seconds

a glimpse into existence

at its most fundamental,

its most naked,

its core.

 

Author Bio:

Austin Alexis has published in The Ledge: Poetry and Fiction, Paterson Literary Review, Poetry Pacific (Canada) and elsewhere.  His Privacy Issues (Broadside-Lotus Press, Wayne State University Press distribution )received the Madgett Poetry Award.

 

