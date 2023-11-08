Poem – Sometime In April (By Adebesin Ibraheem)
Sometime In April: The 1994 Rwandan Genocide
The ancient grudge among the Rwandan clans
Inflamed by the corruptive white swallows
In April 94’ turned an indelible tale
Etched on the bloody pages of Rwandan history
The long gathering smog of apprehension
Billowing in the Rwandan skies
One haunting April, bade peace a bye
The state head flying in the leaden sky
Smashed to smithereens by trained bullets
From the fuming arsenal of a vengeful clan
The stuttering cracks of ballistic missiles
The screaming blasts of furiously flying bombs
Told that things had fallen apart
Vengeful khakhied Hutus raided the Tutsis’ homes
Banging and barking like rabid dogs at doors
Cruelly culling cockroached Tutsi kins
Suddenly sodden in crimson milk
Their mangled bodies stacked up in street morgues
Such gory sight of profuse skulls
At the gruesome exhibition of barbarous might
Escape scarce for Tutsi cockroaches
For holy forts too turned Golgothas!
Rwandan neighbours scandalously watched
Rwandan gods vilely forsook their foolish followers
Rwandan souls speedily swelled
As days infernally passed, pushing hundred
The horrid stench of the Tutsis’ blood
Soared high to tingle the hesitant heaven
Whose thirsty rays rolled out their proboscis
And suckle, in crimson vapour, the meandering milk
And soon the cloud burst in commiserative sobs
As maddened minds of clashing clans mended
The heaven wept its tranquilizing tears
And flooded the forlorn fields of wrecked Rwanda
Only after a hundred days of genocidal waste
Will the April scars ever heal?
© adebesin
Author Bio: Adebesin Ibraheem
My name is Adebesin Ibraheem, a graduate of English. I am a passionate writer of poems, plays and novels/short stories. I have a published prose work titled“The University of Life”, a book recommended by the Lagos State government (in Nigeria) for the Year 12 class of schools in Lagos State. I also have a collection of unpublished poems. My chequered life experiences and my unquenchable urge to create, to write, spurred my interest in the beautiful art of writing. However, my passion for weaving richly embellished words has sustained my love for the art. I am still a young writer, particularly in the area of the advanced techniques of writing, but I doggedly aspire to learn more, through extensive reading, critical writing trainings, seminars, symposia, etc.