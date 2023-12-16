Poem – Somnambulant Webs (By Cynthia Sharp)



To the love I was abducted away from,

a satellite to my being,

the raven trickster who elevated everyone

to laughter from deep within,

soaking in the sun that surrounded you –



Time lapses in your absence –

a stencil of easier days

like cut-out paper dolls without heart

mirrors vainly what used to be,

before I was taken.



Seeking crosses in bamboo reflections,

a two-dimensional world

plays fresco patterns across the stucco,

like ancient hieroglyphics

moving up and down in the shadows,

weaving a language I can’t quite decipher.



I dream I faked death to reunite with you,

lost in appliances and clothes at unwanted retail jobs,

the stillness of afternoons when you’re gone,

reborn, a moment, my hope sprinkled with pyrite,



the twins I wanted to have

press their palms into my uterine wall

like cave art from inside the womb,



moonlight flickers across paintings like meteors,

fool’s gold dissolving through my fingers –

I want there to be an excuse, a reason,

but there’s not.



I hold on

because deep down,

I know,

there was only you.



You fell through crevices,

disappeared into another life

that you make work,



and I am left

still clinging to fragments.

Cynthia Sharp has been published in a number of literary journals, including Toasted Cheese, Lantern Magazine, The Ivory Tower, Haiku Journal & Three Line Poetry and was nominated for the Pushcart Prize & Best of the Net Anthology. She is inspired by the exquisite beauty of nature throughout the globe.