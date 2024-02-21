Print

Poem – Song of Innocence and Degradation (By Henryk Baranski)

Song of Innocence and Degradation

 

I LOOKED UPON THE CHILDREN

AS THEY SLEPT

TOOK A HAND AND TESTED ITS PULSE

PUT MY HAND ON A FOREHEAD

JUST LIGHTLY ENOUGH

TO MAKE SURE THEY WEREN’T DEAD.

AND THEN TO WORK

LEAVING THEM ALONE

AWAY FROM MY HEART

BECAUSE THE THINGS I SEE AND DO

AMOUNT TO AN ANGUISHED CRY OF GUILT.

I TAKE PAREGORICS

AND SPREAD MYSELF NAKED

PROSTRATE BEFORE

THE RAT F#¢KER ON THE CROSS

AND BLAME HIM, OF ALL PEOPLE,

FOR EATING MYSELF AWAY

UNTIL THERE IS NOTHING LEFT

BUT APPETITE.

 


Author Bio:





I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.




 

tagged with , ,