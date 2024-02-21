Poem – Song of Innocence and Degradation (By Henryk Baranski)

Song of Innocence and Degradation

I LOOKED UPON THE CHILDREN

AS THEY SLEPT

TOOK A HAND AND TESTED ITS PULSE

PUT MY HAND ON A FOREHEAD

JUST LIGHTLY ENOUGH

TO MAKE SURE THEY WEREN’T DEAD.

AND THEN TO WORK

LEAVING THEM ALONE

AWAY FROM MY HEART

BECAUSE THE THINGS I SEE AND DO

AMOUNT TO AN ANGUISHED CRY OF GUILT.

I TAKE PAREGORICS

AND SPREAD MYSELF NAKED

PROSTRATE BEFORE

THE RAT F# ¢ KER ON THE CROSS

AND BLAME HIM, OF ALL PEOPLE,

FOR EATING MYSELF AWAY

UNTIL THERE IS NOTHING LEFT

BUT APPETITE.

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.