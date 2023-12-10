Poem – Space Capsule Volunteer (By David Russell)
Space Capsule Volunteer
The final pull of severance will magnify you
The downward controls make you equal
to the general gravitation
You are higher than the air, and so you leave,
You are bigger than the air, and so you breathe
Caught in a feeling circle
Knowing measurements for what they are
Your particles arrested
Your museum absolute
Until new ores from meteors transmute
Their other ends that hold you
All proportions quite dependent
On the nearness of your eyes
No lies – for lies are measured
And you touch them all for what they are –
Little one, bound hand and foot,
The outer ring of man to me.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.
Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.