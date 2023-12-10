Space Capsule Volunteer

The final pull of severance will magnify you

The downward controls make you equal

to the general gravitation

You are higher than the air, and so you leave,

You are bigger than the air, and so you breathe

Caught in a feeling circle

Knowing measurements for what they are

Your particles arrested

Your museum absolute

Until new ores from meteors transmute

Their other ends that hold you

All proportions quite dependent

On the nearness of your eyes

No lies – for lies are measured

And you touch them all for what they are –

Little one, bound hand and foot,

The outer ring of man to me.