Poem – Space Capsule Volunteer (By David Russell)

Space Capsule Volunteer

The final pull of severance will magnify you

The downward controls make you equal

to the general gravitation

 

You are higher than the air, and so you leave,

You are bigger than the air, and so you breathe

 

Caught in a feeling circle

Knowing measurements for what they are

 

Your  particles arrested

Your museum absolute

Until new ores from meteors transmute

Their other ends that hold you

 

All proportions quite dependent

On the nearness of your eyes

No lies – for lies are measured

And you touch them all for what they are –

Little one, bound hand and foot,

The outer ring of man to me.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

