Poem – Stone Slate (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Stone Slate – By Melissa R. Mendelson



They tell me

that I am alive.

If that were so,

shouldn’t I breathe?

Listen to your heart,

and I’m stupid

for listening once more.

I don’t hear anything.

Check your pulse.

“I am checking,”

I scream.

Nothing.

Absolutely nothing.

How could they tell me

what they tell me,

and how could I play the fool,

listening and wanting them to be right?

They tell me

that I am alive.

If that were so,

why does this stone slate

read,

“This is when

I did die.”

