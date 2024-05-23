Print

Poem – Stone Slate (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Stone Slate – By Melissa R. Mendelson

They tell me

that I am alive.

If that were so,

shouldn’t I breathe?

Listen to your heart,

and I’m stupid

for listening once more.

I don’t hear anything.

Check your pulse.

“I am checking,”

I scream.

Nothing.

Absolutely nothing.

How could they tell me

what they tell me,

and how could I play the fool,

listening and wanting them to be right?

They tell me

that I am alive.

If that were so,

why does this stone slate

read,

“This is when

I did die.”

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






tagged with , , , ,