Poem – Stone Slate (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
They tell me
that I am alive.
If that were so,
shouldn’t I breathe?
Listen to your heart,
and I’m stupid
for listening once more.
I don’t hear anything.
Check your pulse.
“I am checking,”
I scream.
Nothing.
Absolutely nothing.
How could they tell me
what they tell me,
and how could I play the fool,
listening and wanting them to be right?
They tell me
that I am alive.
If that were so,
why does this stone slate
read,
“This is when
I did die.”
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.