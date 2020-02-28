Poem – Streets (By Joshua Medsker)

Streets

My bright pavements, you inspire my night

you fed and frightened

I dream about the cold down in

the cracks between dark and light

Anchorage nights crunching snow

I was streamlined, nocturnal.

Bold frost on dirty street signs

And our memories, bold and shared, fraternal.

I love your immortal grey, shine and cracks

your shine fills my consciousness

And embedded in my syntax

the organization of you

Now I must sleep

but memories of you

in my bones I keep

Joshua MedskerJosh Medsker is a New Jersey poet originally from Alaska. His debut full-length poetry collection, Cacophony, was published in 2019 by Alien Buddha Press. His work has previously appeared in Antarctica Journal. ( joshmedsker.com

