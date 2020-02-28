Poem – Streets (By Joshua Medsker)
Streets
My bright pavements, you inspire my night
you fed and frightened
I dream about the cold down in
the cracks between dark and light
Anchorage nights crunching snow
I was streamlined, nocturnal.
Bold frost on dirty street signs
And our memories, bold and shared, fraternal.
I love your immortal grey, shine and cracks
your shine fills my consciousness
And embedded in my syntax
the organization of you
Now I must sleep
but memories of you
in my bones I keep
Author Bio: Joshua Medsker
Josh Medsker is a New Jersey poet originally from Alaska. His debut full-length poetry collection, Cacophony, was published in 2019 by Alien Buddha Press. His work has previously appeared in Antarctica Journal. (joshmedsker.com)
You must log in to post a comment.