Poem – Stuck on the Long Island Expressway near Lakeville Road (By Tom Brogan)
On the west bound expressway
I drive my silver Honda. Except
for a few stars, everything is black,
The road is black, and rear car lights
seem like a meteor show going 80 mph.
There are four lanes of road.
I drive a short distance and
the engine dies. My pulse quickens;
My stomach tightens.
Cars swerve around me.
I put on my flashers. Two guys in
a car behind me, my saviors disguised
in Nike shorts and shirts
ask if I want a push. Like matadors,
they jump out and push my car
Into the right lane
out of the onslaught
of speeding metal.
A woman driver, with
brown stylish hair, driving alone
heading for the exit, appears. She stops,
offers me her cell phone.
I press some numbers in.
I get through, then
hand the phone back to her.
Sweating but relieved, I sit in a tow truck.
Author Bio:
Tom Brogan is a library supervisor at Brooklyn Public Library and a poet. He has contributed two essays to Bridging Cultures: Ethnic Services in the Libraries in New York State published by the New York Library Association.