Poem – Sublimation (By Fabrice B. Poussin)

Sublimation

The decades have passed it appears,

a body has evolved into that of a giant,

the soul contemplates the achievement

so high, a little strange, exploring

its surroundings once again in awe.

Comfort and fear fill this heart,

trapped in a cage, never broad enough,

seeking liberation, a final revelation.

So much knowledge, a little wisdom;

the stretched envelope tingles;

it is a tease, a tickle from far beyond,

but a torture for there is no relief;

the prison too expands fast and great.

Tending, hoping to reach into the distance;

released from the shackles so heavy,

so he may cross over and show his true self.

Bit by bit, in a complete explosion of senses,

giving away all of who he is, has been,

will ever be; trapeze artist without a net,

his only wish, to be caught again,

in a caring embrace before the fatal fall.

Sublime, dust of light, and precious stones,

a spectacle to enchant even hardened passers-by,

to be at last; for a chance to live among stars.

Fabrice Poussin teaches French and English at Shorter University. Author of novels and poetry, his work has appeared in Kestrel, Symposium, The Chimes, and dozens of other magazines. His photography has been published in The Front Porch Review, the San Pedro River Review and more than one hundred other publications.