Poem – Suicide Bomb (By Fern G. Z. Carr)

Suicide Bomb – By Fern G. Z. Carr



cavernous thunder

shattering normalcy

sirens

cries, shrieks, moans,

whispers

shards of metal and glass

raining in torrents

rat-a-tat-tat

rat-a-tat-tat

chests impaled by metal girders

corpses

crushed, smashed

oozing blood

eyeballs frozen wide open

in terror, coated

in soot

body parts strewn asunder –

a finger here,

still wearing a wedding ring

a foot there,

some toes missing,

slight movement

under the rubble, then

stillness.

FERN G. Z. CARR is a director of Project Literacy, lawyer, teacher and past president of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She is a member of and former Poet-in-Residence for the League of Canadian Poets. Carr composes and translates poetry in five languages while currently learning Mandarin Chinese. A 2013 Pushcart Prize nominee, she has been published extensively world-wide from Finland to the Seychelles. In addition to multiple prizes and awards, honours include being cited as a contributor to the Prakalpana Literary Movement in India; her poetry having been taught at West Virginia University and set to music by a Juno-nominated musician; an online feature in The Globe and Mail, Canada’s national newspaper; and her poem, “I Am”, chosen by the Parliamentary Poet Laureate as Poem of the Month for Canada. Carr is thrilled to have one of her poems presently orbiting the planet Mars aboard NASA’S MAVEN spacecraft. www.ferngzcarr.com