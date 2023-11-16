Summer as a Friend

At the lake house, the soft moonlight

on the pines

I fall asleep like an open window.

I can hear the waves lapping, the

crickets, and the cool wind in the

trees

like summer outside visits me when

I feel alone

in my dreams.

Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.