Summer as a Friend
At the lake house, the soft moonlight
on the pines
I fall asleep like an open window.
I can hear the waves lapping, the
crickets, and the cool wind in the
trees
like summer outside visits me when
I feel alone
in my dreams.
Author Bio:
Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.