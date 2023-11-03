Poem – Suspended (By Austin Alexis)

I pushed through a revolving door

and stepped

into a dimension new to me,

a realm without gravity’s pull–

absent the physical.

For a few seconds, the cosmos

adopted me, dissolved my skin,

made me one with it,

poured itself into me.

I pushed through a revolving door

and instantly there was no floor.

The me I used to know was gone,

consumed in a transcendent storm.

Author Bio:

Austin Alexis has published in The Ledge: Poetry and Fiction, Paterson Literary Review, Poetry Pacific (Canada) and elsewhere. His Privacy Issues (Broadside-Lotus Press, Wayne State University Press distribution )received the Madgett Poetry Award.