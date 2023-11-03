Poem – Suspended (By Austin Alexis)
I pushed through a revolving door
and stepped
into a dimension new to me,
a realm without gravity’s pull–
absent the physical.
For a few seconds, the cosmos
adopted me, dissolved my skin,
made me one with it,
poured itself into me.
I pushed through a revolving door
and instantly there was no floor.
The me I used to know was gone,
consumed in a transcendent storm.
Author Bio:
Austin Alexis has published in The Ledge: Poetry and Fiction, Paterson Literary Review, Poetry Pacific (Canada) and elsewhere. His Privacy Issues (Broadside-Lotus Press, Wayne State University Press distribution )received the Madgett Poetry Award.