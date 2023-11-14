Poem – Sweeping the Temple with a Straw Broom (By Mankh)

Sweeping the Temple with a Straw Broom – By Mankh 1

Dazzled by the pageantry and bright lights

some lost their names

having given them to God

but the Nameless One had no use for them—

that’s why the people

were given the names in the first place.The refulgent spotlights on saviors

in those not-so-ancient spectacles,

theatrics of fear, the mob rule, floodlights

even Noah couldn’t have gotten away from:

all foreshadowed the night that appears as day,

the bright lights of the dimwit media,

the totemless poles of electricity

pumping into the bloodless hearths of gadgetry—

and why is it their screens glow

but their faces are as pale as phantoms? In the whirl of the dervish

you can remember your name in the spin of the dreidel you can find

the centripetal force that birthed

the angels on that pin spinning in place

the doors open

inside

though the body goes nowhere precession of stars,

arcs of sun and moon,

the angle of the dangle,

curves of the womb —

glimpses of holier geometries. 2

Somewhere a bureaucrat is crunching numbers

while his boss cracks walnuts poolside,

somewhere a bureaucrat is crunching numbers

while his boss twists the bus-boy’s testicles for grins,

somewhere a bureaucrat is crunching numbers

of surcharges and late fees, disinterestedly

racking up totals of interest to charge

while his boss cracks walnuts poolside

dropping the sharp bits of shells

into the bottomless cleavage of America 3

Look back to the pure times

when the heathens lived with the heaths

and mystics stoked fires and the natives

were never restless look within to find them again. 4

You think you know it all

until you talk with the guy at the hardware store

and he solves your problem without a PhD,

you think you know it all until you hear

the waitress’ problems,

you think you know it all until someone gives you

the reason they didn’t follow through

and you have to admit

they are off the hook and the moral of the story is:

don’t think too much,

listen 5

Hold fast to the eternal in physical form:

the flame, the earth, the water and mountain air,

the mountain itself, your soul, all manner of beings

when the sun puts a shine on them,

what the rain does to the skin, feathers, coat, scales,

barks, how the night holds and nurtures us

like earth surrounding seedlings. 6

Now

think!

Really exercise your mind,

feel it, the heart-mind connection! 7

But spare me the sickening buffet of slaughter

by the priests, Torquemada and the crusades,

Project for the New American Century, and those

lacking the inquisitiveness to ask themselves

the questions of faith . . .

and then to await patiently

the answers

from the Nameless One Jesus with his arms spread wide

sans nails,

Jesus with his feet dancing

sans nails,

Jesus with the Nameless One’s heart

open wide,

Jesus with a grin like a drunken sailor

on his first night home from the sea. 8

Jesus not whipping people into shape

just training himself with the twelve disciplines St. Francis in the shade of the forest

communing with the animals Buddha not proselytizing

just sitting

with a tree travel with Moses

and there’s no need to book a reservation don’t just repeat what Mohammed said,

listen for Archangel Gabriel, yourself,

don’t just mimic what Jesus said, what your

teacher said, your father and mother,

don’t quote me on this, the man on the street,

the woman at the beauty parlor,

don’t just quote Buddha

when you can’t speak Pali or Urdu or Sanksrit—

we are all lost in translation,

all remembering ourselves,

all meeting and greeting ourselves again,

cracking the codex that was written

before we became vellum and onion skin,

nerve and original sinew. 9

a Sherpa with a pebble in his shoe,

an Eskimo wrestling with global warming,

an atheist experiencing something he has no words for,

a beauty queen with a pimple,

a child with deep spiritual perception,

a chef whose only recipe is on his tongue,

a virgin who is pregnant with ideas,

a man who is pregnant with emotions,

the sickle of time

ultimately cutting us all down to size—

the light that transcends even that 10

in India, bauxite lives in the mountains of Orissa,

extracted it is worth trillions

but its real function: making “the mountain a porous reservoir,

which holds water, that irrigates the plains”1

This is why we must look within,

this is why we must stand with the forest people,

must swing with the jungle people,

ride with the river folk,

float like butterflies and pollinate like bees This is the time of the battle of the ageless,

the eleventh hour with no clock, game on with no teams,

last call at the bar that serves no drinks, last slow dance

before the reincarnated janitor pulls out a straw broom

and sweeps the temple, before the androgynous messenger

unrolls his-her paperless scrolls and lays down the natural law,

the last clean-up before the fall from grace

is put back in its proper place. 9

Go placidly amid the false projection of reality. 10

Wake up!

The prana2 has hit the fan! Redshift over Europe3 where,

over five centuries ago, the capitalist garbage barge embarked

with its boatload of patents and copyrights,

trademarks and proprietary formulas,

papal bullshit and paraphernalia

listing to port with its lust for cheap fashion accessories

to the crimes. Redshift aura of permanence

emanating from the Mystery,

geomagnetic auroras signalling the end

of the centuries of bitter pillage that was swallowed

by the history books hook, line, and sinker,

bitter pillage on the backs of Indigenous slave labor —

but now these auroras . . . invisible to the naked eye,

and this is why we must look within,

gather strength with those of this wavelength,

learn from the Fatherly Skies, from the Natives

who knew something long before the Nativity scene,

long before the staged directions and make-up,

long before the bright lights of the big cities

and the sprawl of totemless poles wired

on information and have-I-got-a-deal-for-you adrenaline. Wake up!

The prana has hit the fan!