Poem – Tangled (By David Russell)
Tangled
Drawing the cross slices tramline nuggets,
Sizing out torture’s cavity,
Wrenching the hopeful – slashes, threads all.
The anchor is split, tossed on a shroud,
The elements burgeoning right.
The chain is rusted, marking starfish,
Shakes in a ticking melody.
Calipers rented, mayhem dented,
Cholesterol’s bulb fouls the maggots away;
All pupae are gelled, numb triplets they scud
Until to the daylight they stray.
Now everyone knows, however one goes,
Tarpaulins turn petals to showers;
So gall swells to light and, moss-ridden, stalls
From gelatine rocks into flowers.
Full heightened, deranged, a bugle is changed,
Correct for a lintel to blunder;
Five floor-mops paraded, five hides sore abraded
For turning dumb breezes to thunder.
Carbolic’s the path, in vermin the wrath,
Tassellated the prurient vixen;
To tumble amok, out-carded in luck,
The microphone started the mixing.
Ding, ding, sanity’s string,
Put a bet on calamity – evens.