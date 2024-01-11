Poem – The Blood of Poets (By Rex Begay)

The Blood of Poets

I should have left you lying in the mud,

And maybe sacrificed all you had to say

But my thought to act brought on me obligation

To belay my mind the images of things inside,

I dare not deny your trail: You steal hearts, make men cry

Wolds are born upon your spine

Bills to laws are your legacy

Weapons bow to your might

From you bleeds treaties, peace, the deaths of war

Without you art is naught, shades of

What may never be

Ideas are thrown in your grace

The black chased from your vein beget

Fantastic volumes

Famous speech lie in you wake

Plays never forgotten, flake from you

Your footprints left become the blood of poets

And history wears the scars of your beauty.

-Rex Begay