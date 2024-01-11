Poem – The Blood of Poets (By Rex Begay)
The Blood of Poets
I should have left you lying in the mud,
And maybe sacrificed all you had to say
But my thought to act brought on me obligation
To belay my mind the images of things inside,
I dare not deny your trail: You steal hearts, make men cry
Wolds are born upon your spine
Bills to laws are your legacy
Weapons bow to your might
From you bleeds treaties, peace, the deaths of war
Without you art is naught, shades of
What may never be
Ideas are thrown in your grace
The black chased from your vein beget
Fantastic volumes
Famous speech lie in you wake
Plays never forgotten, flake from you
Your footprints left become the blood of poets
And history wears the scars of your beauty.
-Rex Begay