The

liquor

bottle

in

the

grass

the

blue

recycling

bucket

likes

you

but

not

the

trouble

you

come

with.

Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.