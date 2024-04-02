Poem – The Chibok Tale (By Adebesin Ibraheem)
The Chibok Tale
It’s a haunting tale that unites humanity
As the Chibok zone of remote obscurity
Crept into global consciousness in its adversity
The day the puritan extremists sacked
A Chibok school in phony military tact
And snatched supple schoolgirls into Sambisa tract
Its forewarned state had refused to act!
The hypocritical combatants so dumb!
Detest western books but not western bomb
With which they make us all so numb
Their fiendish frenzy not sourced from the holy tome
Let all curious critics carefully comb
Our Book and see it’s peace we preach in our dome
Our perfidious presidency; its reckless wretch
Our sullen soldiers; their circuitous search
The incoherent school head that made one retch
Shekau’s auction threats that made hearts lurch
Stirred global outrage; the world besmirch
Our land, pulling us deeper down the trench
On the streets, on the net, voices swelled into a throng
Across the world it’s a ubiquitous song
“Bring Back Our Girls” sung in just one tongue!
Occidental and Oriental powers bid to get along
The dawdling host rather deepened the wrong
With its damning dalliance that dampened the strong
All hopes, tortured, as days heaped, heaped our fears
And weeks begot months, months begot years
Why is Bringing Back Our Girls just so hard?
Shekau’s video taunts; his winning card
Take the swap bait, give in, and get the shard!
The lassie remains sure would have lost their regard
Thinking of the amnesia in the amnesty deal
What would the seared, sore, silenced souls feel?
The arms harmed, hearts hurt, may never heal
And many stealing scoundrels the deal may steel
“Bring Back Our Girls”, then, would be just a spiel!
© adebesin
Author Bio: Adebesin Ibraheem
My name is Adebesin Ibraheem, a graduate of English. I am a passionate writer of poems, plays and novels/short stories. I have a published prose work titled“The University of Life”, a book recommended by the Lagos State government (in Nigeria) for the Year 12 class of schools in Lagos State. I also have a collection of unpublished poems. My chequered life experiences and my unquenchable urge to create, to write, spurred my interest in the beautiful art of writing. However, my passion for weaving richly embellished words has sustained my love for the art. I am still a young writer, particularly in the area of the advanced techniques of writing, but I doggedly aspire to learn more, through extensive reading, critical writing trainings, seminars, symposia, etc.