Poem – The Closing Stage (By Adebesin Ibraheem)

The Closing Stage

I’m afraid the end-time is near

See the maddening impunity of depraved heads

The mediocre misfit manning our stolen mandate –

The perfidious president, the gluttonous governors,

The crooked councillors, the law-breaker law-makers:

All self-seeking merchants of loot!

See the opportunistic stratocrats

Patriotically riding on the civilians’ profligacy

I’m afraid the end-time is near

See the jagged judges jailing Job than Judas

See the lethal lawyers lustering lies for luscious gains

See the many masked mass murdering extremists

Bearing lunatic loathing for western ways

And shelling to shards with gory thirst

See the many aggrieved Deltan bands

The vengeful victims of our insensate state

Making a Milch cow of abducted fellows

Seized for soiling the Deltan soil

I’m afraid the end time is near

See the many blood-thirsty tribal fanatics

Ruining prized riches and priceless souls

See the many unwaged, disenchanted youths

Willing tools in the hands of pseudo patriots

Fuelling feuds among the diverse peoples

See dismembered bodies strewn on bloody streets

I’m afraid the end-time is near

See the ubiquitous, unceasing crunch

Wrecking the mighty and the limp nations

See once potent currencies now growing irreversibly limp

See corporations crashing for dearth of cash

See nations mourning mass hunger-induced deaths

I’m afraid the end-time is near

See religion now commonly commercialized

See homily now bereft of the customary pious creed

See Morality talk murdered for prosperity greed

See religion now spawning satanic breeds –

Witchery, Wizardry, Illuminatism, Voodooism, Vampirism…

See occult authority prevailing in the world

See daemons ruling God’s houses in saintly guise

I’m afraid the end-time is near

Education now perverts than edifies

See the erudite now very sorrily corrupt

See schools now breeding grounds for sordid socialization

What killed the founding philosophy of academy?

See varied perversions besetting schooling worldover –

Astute book wizards ghosting for slow-witted learners,

Teachers conceding morals to crispy currencies

Schools jostling for fame at all costs

Students too deeply distracted to learn

The government giving meagerly to learning course

Parents desperately wanting brainless kids succeed at exams

Occult acts permeating tertiary, high and basic schools!

I’m afraid the end-time is near

See modern society so utterly upturned

See homes fractured, and kids wandering off

See society extolling unwarranted fortune

As laurels seek the disreputably wealthy few

And mediocre shot into the Hall of Fame

Ritual killings, fraudulent crimes, prostitution…

All offshoots of the materialism society backs

See untamed freedom breeding lunatic lust

Homosexualism and bisexualism

Now the culture across the earth’s length and breadth

I’m afraid the end-time is near

See the abundant infections now afflicting us

As though newly spawned by some angered gods

See the apocalyptic disasters now daily rocking our earth

The Ozone exhaustion, the volcanic eruption,

The quaking, the surging and the monstrous flooding…

Surely the end is N-e-a-r.

No, the end time is HERE!

© adebesin

Adebesin IbraheemMy name is Adebesin Ibraheem, a graduate of English. I am a passionate writer of poems, plays and novels/short stories. I have a published prose work titled“The University of Life”, a book recommended by the Lagos State government (in Nigeria) for the Year 12 class of schools in Lagos State. I also have a collection of unpublished poems. My chequered life experiences and my unquenchable urge to create, to write, spurred my interest in the beautiful art of writing. However, my passion for weaving richly embellished words has sustained my love for the art. I am still a young writer, particularly in the area of the advanced techniques of writing, but I doggedly aspire to learn more, through extensive reading, critical writing trainings, seminars, symposia, etc.