Poem – The Confluence (By Naushena)

The Confluence

It sprang as a result of

The piercing eyes of the sun

That disrobed the Alps of their lily-white sheets.

There it set off to its long journey,

Trickling on the face of the mountain like a tear,

Diverging from the path – the path

Others were not taking

For it was a rebel like a youth,

Unstoppable and willful,

Clear as a crystal, murmuring in the valley,

As if singing a lullaby,

Bifurcated and made its way

Gliding and slithering like a snake,

Plummeting like a roller coaster

From the precipice

Meandering gently through a meadow

To reach its destination

And yielded, forgetting its own identity

And merged into confluence and became one.

***

NaushenaBio: Poetry writing is Naushena’s passion through which she expresses her feelings and emotions. She also writes essays sporadically and her work covers a wide range of topics from the themes of society in general to human experiences. She has been published in Five Poetry, The Black Lion Journal, Scarlet Leaf Review 8- West Press, Mad Swirl, Boston Literary Magazine, Mamalode, Mothers Always Write, EXPOUND , Digging Through the Fat and Lummox Journal.