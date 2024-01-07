Poem – The Date (By Nome Patrick)

The Date

There is no souls or solos

any mileage from here

and the breath of the atmosphere is asinine

lost in the blurry of nature

like an artistic totem behind pencils.

It’s just you and me

opposite the encirclement of this dining…

Dear dame,

we won’t wrap our lips into whispers

of love or anything that sails above,

of lust or anything that births odd orgasms,

Of entertainment or the little parrot’s songs

like some jolly Juliets and romantic Romeos do,

we’ll just sit and suckle the breaths

of our presence with grogginess,

not too weak to sing or whisper

but scare the air might steal our eulogies

the parrot my mock our tarradiddles,

No ‘I love you’ or ‘You’re my sparkle.’

for the deserted plates and dead forks

may snatch it away.

So let our mobiles concatenate our conversations

like rivers do to fishes and fishermen.

Let’s nail our now as a noema

of high school teens

lost in the oblongata of technology.





Nome Patrick is a poet and writer who writes from Lagos, Nigeria. He is a student and believes in writing as a means to reaching the whole wide world.