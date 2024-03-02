Poem – The Domesticated Ducks (By Danny P. Barbare)

The Domesticated Ducks

At the lake house, I’m feeding

the white

domesticated ducks

pieces of Bunny bread.

They move along.

And like me,

sometimes they return as if in a

row

for a slice or rather a

little bit of love as long as the

hand is there.

Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.