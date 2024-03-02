Poem – The Domesticated Ducks (By Danny P. Barbare)
The Domesticated Ducks
At the lake house, I’m feeding
the white
domesticated ducks
pieces of Bunny bread.
They move along.
And like me,
sometimes they return as if in a
row
for a slice or rather a
little bit of love as long as the
hand is there.
Author Bio:
Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.